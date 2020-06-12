Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 7,318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 116,926 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,133,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.