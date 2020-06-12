Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $36.17. 1,489,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

