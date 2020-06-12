Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,167 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.93. 4,196,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,005,674. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

