Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $304.70. 475,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,862. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

