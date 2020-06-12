Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 207.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,865. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

