Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,402.94. 856,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,374.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,344.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,000.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

