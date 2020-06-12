Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $21.77 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,251. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $389.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

