Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.87. 1,973,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,036. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $255.77 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.51. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,996 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

