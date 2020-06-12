Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 3,094 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 35,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after buying an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 181,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,310. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.70. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut their price target on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

