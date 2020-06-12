Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 934.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point cut their target price on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 471,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

