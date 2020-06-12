Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 4,152 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,928,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,096,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

