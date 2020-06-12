Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 92 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

