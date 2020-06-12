Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond increased its holdings in Baxter International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,739,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,692,000 after purchasing an additional 150,423 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 150,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Baxter International by 7.3% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,183. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,274 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

