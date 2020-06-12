Reiterates Sell Rating for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

restated their sell rating on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGNX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. 25,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,820. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,123,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,323,000 after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

