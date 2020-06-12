Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.36 ($40.85).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($113.15). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.85.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.