Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $93,704.00 in Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $93,704.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,587.20.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.96. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.52 million. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 710.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.