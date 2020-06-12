Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $93,704.00 in Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $93,704.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 8th, David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,587.20.
NYSE:RVLV opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.96. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $48.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 710.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
