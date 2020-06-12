Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €18.18 and a 200-day moving average of €17.66. Rhoen Klinikum has a 52 week low of €14.14 ($15.89) and a 52 week high of €27.40 ($30.79).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

