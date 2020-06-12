Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 71.0% in May

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the May 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RELL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. 4,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 858,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 77,645 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.