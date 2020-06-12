RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Raised to $14.50 at Raymond James

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $9.50 to $14.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.03.

NYSE RLJ traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $10.57. 77,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $18.37.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

