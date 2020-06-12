Robert W. Baird Raises Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $219.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $219.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.18.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

NYSE LH traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.12. 11,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,504. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day moving average is $165.71.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.