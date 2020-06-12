Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. 12,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.