Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £980.88 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £980.88 ($1,248.42).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

On Thursday, May 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 345 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £979.80 ($1,247.04).

On Tuesday, April 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 297 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £983.07 ($1,251.20).

RR opened at GBX 321.60 ($4.09) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 302.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.94. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 235.50 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 930.20 ($11.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 664 ($8.45) to GBX 328 ($4.17) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 573 ($7.29) to GBX 528 ($6.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 246 ($3.13) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 510 ($6.49).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.