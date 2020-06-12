Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £980.88 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £980.88 ($1,248.42).
Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 345 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £979.80 ($1,247.04).
- On Tuesday, April 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 297 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £983.07 ($1,251.20).
RR opened at GBX 321.60 ($4.09) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 302.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.94. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 235.50 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 930.20 ($11.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
