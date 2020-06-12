Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the May 14th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,040 shares of company stock worth $5,219,937. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,670,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,382,000 after purchasing an additional 217,224 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock traded down $7.49 on Friday, reaching $384.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,575. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $410.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.20.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

