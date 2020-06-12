Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Performer” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector performer rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.00) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 950 ($12.09).

DNLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,200 ($15.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Dunelm Group to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.17) to GBX 840 ($10.69) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 640 ($8.15) to GBX 520 ($6.62) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.91) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 965.63 ($12.29).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,138 ($14.48) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 975.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,016.55. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,450 ($18.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38.

In other news, insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 780 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,927.45).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

