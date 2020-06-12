Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Performer” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector performer rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.00) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 950 ($12.09).
DNLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,200 ($15.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Dunelm Group to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.17) to GBX 840 ($10.69) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 640 ($8.15) to GBX 520 ($6.62) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.91) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 965.63 ($12.29).
LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,138 ($14.48) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 975.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,016.55. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,450 ($18.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
