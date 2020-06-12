Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€155.00” Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.36 ($153.21).

Hannover Re stock opened at €157.00 ($176.40) on Monday. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($130.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €143.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €157.23.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

