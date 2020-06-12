RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RumbleON an industry rank of 58 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RumbleON stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,374. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $104.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.95 million for the quarter.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

