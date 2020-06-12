Samuel Bates Martin Purchases 9,750 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin bought 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.07.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 948.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

