Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($129.21). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.25.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.