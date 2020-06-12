Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($129.21). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.25.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: What is operating income?

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.