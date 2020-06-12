Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average is $120.48. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $162.48.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,145,000 after purchasing an additional 865,342 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,100,000 after purchasing an additional 605,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,343,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

