Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €212.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €212.00 ($238.20) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($233.71) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($235.96) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €221.00 ($248.31).

Shares of SRT3 opened at €291.40 ($327.42) on Monday. Sartorius has a 52 week low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 52 week high of €124.70 ($140.11). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €291.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €228.71.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

