Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 14th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sasol stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,969,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,596. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Sasol has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $26.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 51,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

