SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. 178,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,241. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

