Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Trading Down 11.5%

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $16.75, approximately 2,419,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,821,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.50.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Scientific Games by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

