Seeyond Acquires 2,057 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in ResMed were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1,710.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,913,000 after buying an additional 121,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of RMD traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.86. 268,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,637. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average is $158.14.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $397,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $950,650.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,322 shares in the company, valued at $21,894,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,278 shares of company stock worth $2,895,235. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

