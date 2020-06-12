Seeyond Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Seeyond reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.86. The stock had a trading volume of 87,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,685. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.48. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

