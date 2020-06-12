Seeyond Sells 3,641 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in American Express were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.23. 298,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,159. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

