Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Short Interest Down 12.7% in May

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the May 14th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,314,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,495,000 after buying an additional 1,237,210 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,423,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,432,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,384,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,376,000 after acquiring an additional 612,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,024,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,666,000 after acquiring an additional 756,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,700,000.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,403. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

