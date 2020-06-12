Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 582.50 ($7.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 992.50 ($12.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 584.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 771.30.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHB shares. HSBC raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 764 ($9.72) to GBX 525 ($6.68) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 525 ($6.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($9.80) to GBX 610 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 687.11 ($8.75).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.