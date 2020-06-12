Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 716,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the May 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

SHW stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $555.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $603.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

