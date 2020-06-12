Short Interest in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Grows By 66.5%

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the May 14th total of 153,900 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Digirad stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.46. Digirad has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. Digirad had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter.

In other Digirad news, CFO David J. Noble acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,498.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at $95,150.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $98,560 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

