Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Increases By 73.5%

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the May 14th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. 140,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,721. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,199,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after buying an additional 2,244,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,241,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,907,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,188 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,252.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,426 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

