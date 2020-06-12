Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Grows By 65.0%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the May 14th total of 81,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of Good Times Restaurants worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.18. 592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,500. The company has a market cap of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

