Short Interest in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Increases By 23.8%

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 14th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.46.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $56,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $104.74. 510,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.82. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.