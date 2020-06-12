Short Interest in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Expands By 62.2%

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the May 14th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $266,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.92. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. On average, research analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

