Short Interest in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Decreases By 10.9%

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the May 14th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $64,157.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $61,244.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

QUOT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,512. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $675.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

