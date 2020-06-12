Short Interest in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Increases By 52.5%

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 466,200 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the May 14th total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of RST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,657. Rosetta Stone has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $438.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.52.
Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
About Rosetta Stone
Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.
Read More: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.