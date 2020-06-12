Short Interest in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Increases By 52.5%

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 466,200 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the May 14th total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,657. Rosetta Stone has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $438.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 32,207 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 163,598 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 70.2% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 867,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 358,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 633,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

