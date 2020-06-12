Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Expands By 68.7%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the May 14th total of 492,700 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,037. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Get SuperCom alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of SuperCom worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPCB shares. HC Wainwright downgraded SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.