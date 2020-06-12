Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Grows By 70.5%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the May 14th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SYNL traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 1,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.43. Synalloy has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 3,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,192.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,777 shares of company stock worth $133,384. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Synalloy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Synalloy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synalloy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in Synalloy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 102,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

