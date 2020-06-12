Short Interest in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Expands By 18.7%

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 14th total of 209,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $14.16. 4,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $522.09 million, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.26. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $88.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.25 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $46,777.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Press acquired 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,243,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 353,311 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 183,036 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 132,750 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

