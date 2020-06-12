ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $21,828.01 and $610.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.06 or 0.01946512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00175469 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00115733 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

